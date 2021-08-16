Cancel
Cisco Offers Cybersecurity for Cross-Architecture Applications

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept: AppDynamics, a part of Cisco and a Application Performance Management (APM) solution and business-centric observability platform, has revealed Cisco Secure Application, a solution to simplify vulnerability management, defend against attacks and protect applications from the inside-out. This new approach co-developed with the Cisco Security Platform & Response (SP&R), correlates security and application insights with a single solution.

