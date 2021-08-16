Cancel
Report: Uefa readying €6bn European soccer rescue package

sportspromedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans include access to funds at lower borrowing rates and restructuring debt over longer periods. Salary cap and luxury tax on transfers purportedly being considered. Uefa had previously said it expects clubs to miss out on €9bn in revenue due to Covid-19 Uefa, European soccer’s governing body, is close to putting together a rescue package worth as much as €6 billion (US$7.1 billion) to help clubs in their recovery from Covid-19,according to Bloomberg.

