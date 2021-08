Not that long ago, the concept of over-the-air updates for cars sounded pretty cool – who wouldn’t want to have the latest and greatest software? It works great for cell phones, right? Well, when it comes to cars, automakers see it as a way of extorting more money out of you, and the new Mercedes EQS is, quite literally, the epitome of that. After paying six figures for a luxury car, should you have to pay another $105 to play Tetris? Or, should you have to pay another $59 for a simple update that makes the car more gentle to drive? Maybe a little more to make sure some Valet can’t go to fast in your new pride and joy? Well, this is the future, it’s only going to get more expensive, and the Mercedes EQS is the epitome of what’s wrong with the future of the automotive industry.