Ed Sheeran now discussing collaboration with legendary death metal musician

A while back, Ed Sheeran was quoted as saying that, as a kid, he was a huge death metal fan, and specifically mentioned the British band Cradle of Filth as one of his favorites. He also said he wouldn't be opposed to recording something in that genre. At the time, Dani Filth, the lead singer of Cradle of Filth, wrote, "I'll be believe it when I see it." Well, believe it -- because now, he's seen it.