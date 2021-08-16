Cancel
Johnstown, PA

Guitarist-vocalist Popović to perform Monday at Johnstown's PNG Park

By Dave Sutor dsutor@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVipZ_0bSuwffR00

To understand the trailblazing music of Ana Popovic, simply do an online search for “Eastern Europe female blues.”

The first result will almost certainly be for Popovic’s website. Many other links that follow will go to articles or video clips that mention the guitar-playing singer-songwriter who grew up in Belgrade, Serbia.

“There’s been not a whole lot of women in the past playing blues,” Popovic said during a WhatsApp interview on Thursday when she was in Amsterdam. “But then there’s been none coming from Eastern Europe playing the blues and being female guitar players. It’s a long road that I took, but it’s wonderful really.”

Popovic has been an international recording and touring artist for two decades.

She will be performing in Johnstown on Monday, her show beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Peoples Natural Gas Park’s Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Oilhouse. Local band Black Cat Moan will open.

Popovic, along with her six-piece band, is touring in support of “Live for Live,” her 13th album.

“It’s a high-energy show, and it’s got really different musical styles,” Popovic said. “And we really love to jump from rock, and blues, and soul, and funk to jazzy stuff. There’s a little bit for everyone. It’s a high-energy show. People that love guitars should come out. It’s a showcase for fabulous musicians that are in my band.”

Popovic, now a Los Angeles resident, learned about American music through listening to her father’s records and jamming with him and his friends in their 11th-floor apartment in Belgrade. The music of Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B King and Buddy Guy, along with blues from the Delta, Chicago and Texas, was omnipresent.

“I was basically born with it,” Popovic said. “Ever since I remember, music was a part of my life.

“It goes way back to when we used to jam. Later on, when I was able to play and before that, my dad would just get us around the instruments and we would just sing and play and enjoy jam sessions with our friends, with my dad’s friends. Jam sessions were part of our family.”

As a professional musician, she has played 2,500 or so live shows, received multiple Blues Music Awards nominations, and appeared on the covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the first slowdown of her career, which she described as “very, very strange” and “surreal.” Popovic spent the time with family, recording when possible and playing some drive-in, streaming and private performances.

But now she is out once again touring.

“We’re happy that music is back and we can play again,” Popovic said.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

