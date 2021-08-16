Children Grow Slow and Leave Fast

These are difficult days for parents. And not simply because of the world’s onslaught of deceptive claims, but also because of its pace. Increasingly, the clocks of modern society are synced to technological innovation and the pace of unmarried men and women idolizing their careers. Biblical childrearing, and the investment of quality time it demands — and the pace it takes — often feels at odds with our modern desires for efficiency and productivity. Even this very moment, is some anxious voice in your head whispering, Hurry up and finish this article so you can get productive?