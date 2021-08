Everybody say, “Happy Birthday, No Man’s Sky!” The space exploration game was released 5 years ago on August 9, 2016, to much disappointment and unmet expectations. No Man’s Sky had received a lot of hype before its launch, even winning awards for it, but when players were allowed into the game it was buggy and missing multiplayer features to which many gamers had been looking forward. It was the butt of jokes for a while, until it faded out of the general public’s focus.