Lexington, SC

Lexington 2 Non-Diploma students gain employment at Williams Auto Repair via job developer program

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the job developer for Lexington Two Schools, Susie Day presents students to businesses. Her effort is to find employment for the students after high school. The students she works with are high school juniors and seniors in the Student Employability Training (SET) program. It’s a non-diploma program that provides community-based work or volunteer experience. In some cases, it has led to permanent job placement.

