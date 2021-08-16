BODY OF MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD ARMSTRONG COUNTY BOY FOUND IN ALLEGHENY RIVER

Sad news to report this Monday morning as the body of a 3-year-old child was found in the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers reports that the body of Dwight Dinsmore was found in the river shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Dinsmore was reported missing after reports say he left a camping area in South Buffalo Township, Allegheny County, Friday evening, and troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning barracks conducted an extensive search that included the help of family members, K-9 units and police departments from the local and state levels.