Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong County, PA

BODY OF MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD ARMSTRONG COUNTY BOY FOUND IN ALLEGHENY RIVER

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 5 days ago

Sad news to report this Monday morning as the body of a 3-year-old child was found in the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers reports that the body of Dwight Dinsmore was found in the river shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Dinsmore was reported missing after reports say he left a camping area in South Buffalo Township, Allegheny County, Friday evening, and troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning barracks conducted an extensive search that included the help of family members, K-9 units and police departments from the local and state levels.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Kittanning, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Armstrong County, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny River#Inclement Weather#Pennsylvania State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 1

Community Policy