It's no mis-steak, Portage and Kalamazoo steak lovers will have to find another place to throw one on the barbie as Outback Steakhouse has permanently closed. The parking lot is empty and the sign has been painted over. It's the end for the former Outback Steakhouse that used to be on S Westnedge, just north of Kilgore. If you've GOT to have a bloomin' onion, you'll have to drive an hour or so to one of the three locations in the Grand Rapids area in Grandville, Kentwood or Walker.