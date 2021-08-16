How to set up a child for a financially fit future

What does living under an unsound money regime looks like? Just look around. You open the book to learn about Bitcoin, and you end up understanding how the whole world works. Such is the magic of “The Bitcoin Standard” by Saifedean Ammous. In our last Book Club meeting, we learned about the summarizing properties of “price” and how inflation and central planning distorts it and renders it useless. This time around, we’re going to explore the consequences of living under an unsound money regime. The fiat regime. The one most of us have lived our whole life under.