How to set up a child for a financially fit future
For a state that’s been pretty generous with its youth of late — free community college, for starters — the CT Baby Bonds program is another big step. From July onward over the next 10 years, the Connecticut treasurer’s office will set aside $3,200 for babies who enter the world to families who qualify for Medicaid benefits under the state’s Husky programs. Between ages 18 and 30, those beneficiaries can then use the principal and interest to pay tuition or mortgage payments, or seed a business or retirement account.www.connecticutmag.com
