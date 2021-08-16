Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Peanut Allergy Patients Reap Continuing Benefits Past First Year, Palforzia Study Shows

By Esther Landhuis
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent analysis of 142 peanut-allergic children treated for 1.5 to 2 years with a licensed oral immunotherapy (OIT) product confirms what various smaller studies have shown: maintaining treatment for longer periods improves protection and reduces adverse effects. The findings offer some reassurance regarding the controversial approach, which has become available at a small number of clinics, yet faces an uncertain future.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergy#Peanut Allergy#Allergies#Allergy Treatment#Palisade#Aimmune Therapeutics#Medscape Medical News#1 5 Year Group#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study finds existing drugs that can kill SARS-CoV2 in cells

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from U-M reveals several drug contenders already in use for other purposes—including one dietary supplement—that have been shown to block or reduce SARS-CoV2 infection in cells.
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Study: Older patients with chronic conditions benefit from reading medical appointment notes

As of April 2021, federal law requires U.S. healthcare organizations to provide patients with access to their electronic health records, including outpatient visit notes. Previous studies have shown that patients who read their visit notes report feeling more in control of their care, remembering their care plan better and trusting their clinicians more. Patients with a single chronic condition, such as diabetes, report that they better understand their medications and potential side effects.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

First Patient Enrolled In A Phase III Study With QUTENZA® In Post-surgical Neuropathic Pain

AACHEN, Germany and MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma Inc., enrolled the first patient in the randomised, double-blind trial AV001. The Phase III study investigates the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of QUTENZA (capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) to support an extension of the U.S. label.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Recent Treatment Advances in Retinal Disease

Ophthalmologists highlight recent treatment advances in diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Albert J. Augustin, MD: I would like to move forward to the next topic of our conversation, the pipeline and future outlook of drug and device therapy. Let’s start with some recent advances. Dr Peto, can you comment on the Yutiq [fluocinolone acetonide] intravitreal implant?
Carlsbad, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Aurora Spine Corporation Announces First Patients In Multicenter Study Of ZIP® Interspinous Fixation Device

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled into a pivotal multi-center study of its ZIP® Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.
Diseases & Treatmentscsbj.com

Soteres smooths path for allergy patients

When he’s explaining oral immunotherapy, Dr. Daniel Soteres will quote lines from The Princess Bride. It’s the part where the Man in Black wins a battle of wits against the Sicilian, over goblets laced with iocane powder. “They were both poisoned,” the Man in Black says afterwards. “I’ve spent the last few years of my life building up an immunity to iocane powder.”
Tampa, FL83degreesmedia.com

NIH trial offers COVID vaccines to high-risk allergy patients

People with life-threatening allergies may be able to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the University of South Florida as part of a government-funded study. USF’s Asthma, Allergy and Immunology, Clinical Research Unit, has been looking to recruit some 120 allergy sufferers and healthy individuals to participate in the National Institutes of Health’s clinical double blind randomized placebo controlled trial. It already has administered the Moderna, Pfizer, or a placebo to around 30.
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Study shows COVID booster shot helps protect transplant patients

A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don’t always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was small but it’s the most rigorous type...
Medical ScienceScience Daily

No significant benefit of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 outpatients with early symptoms, study shows

The final results of the Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma in Outpatients (C3PO) demonstrate that COVID-19 convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients with COVID-19, when administered within the first week of their symptoms. The trial was stopped in February 2021 due to lack of efficacy based on a planned interim analysis. The formal conclusions from the trial, which was funded primarily by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, appear in the current online issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Prurigo Nodularis: Review and Emerging Treatments

Maria Leis, BA; Patrick Fleming, MD, FRCPC; Charles W. Lynde, MD, FRCPC. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a chronic, recalcitrant inflammatory skin condition characterized by the presence of pruritic nodules. The exact pathogenesis of the disease is unknown, although immune and neural dysregulation are indicated in driving the itch-scratch cycle. Specifically, interleukin-4 and interleukin-31 pathways have been recently implicated in transmission of the pruritic sensation. There are currently no US FDA-approved targeted therapies for the treatment of PN. This article aims to review our present understanding of the disease pathogenesis and treatments, with a focus on emerging therapeutics. Specifically, this article explores the developing use of monoclonal antibodies nemolizumab and dupilumab, opioid receptor modulation and cannabinoids as potential treatments for PN.
ScienceMedscape News

Fresh Frozen Plasma in Treating Acute Variceal Bleeding: Not Effective and Likely Harmful

Patients with end-stage liver disease are at risk for both bleeding and thrombotic complications.[1] Although the paradoxical risk for both bleeding and thrombotic events has been ascribed to the complex haemostatic changes that occur in patients with cirrhosis, this explanation may be wrong. It is now well accepted that patients with end-stage liver disease largely remain in a haemostatic balance due to simultaneous changes in pro- and antihaemostatic pathways.[2] The increased thrombotic risk is likely related to specific prothrombotic changes in the haemostatic system such as an imbalance in the von Willebrand factor/ADAMTS13 axis, decreased hepatic production of the natural anticoagulants associated with enhanced thrombin generating capacity, a prothrombotic clot structure and resistance to fibrinolysis in the sickest patients.[3–5] In contrast, the spontaneous or procedure-related bleeding risk of patients with end-stage liver disease is at least in part unrelated to the haemostatic changes in these patients.[1] For example, multiple lines of evidence suggest that variceal bleeding, one of the most common bleeding complications, is fully unrelated to haemostatic failure but is altogether attributable to portal hypertension and local vascular abnormalities. Indeed, the cornerstone of the prevention and variceal bleeding treatment consists of medication (nonselective beta-blockers, vasoactive drugs) or procedures (TIPS) that decrease portal pressure. Prohaemostatic therapy, either with blood component transfusion or by infusion of pharmacological agents, is therefore not indicated.
Public HealthMedscape News

Enterovirus Lingers in Pancreatic Cells, May Contribute to Diabetes

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Enterovirus-infected cells may linger in the pancreas, perhaps contributing to autoimmunity and diabetes, new research suggests. "We have found that the pancreas carries enteroviral infection and cells were unable to clear them, causing a continuous inflammatory situation," Dr. Kathrin Maedler of the University of Bremen, in Germany, told Reuters Health by email.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Increased Risk for Hospitalization, Death with Parkinson's Drug

Pimavanserin, a novel antipsychotic drug used to manage hallucinations and delusions in Parkinson's disease, may lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths, according to a new study. A retrospective cohort study of elderly patients with Parkinson's disease who were in long-term care facilities found that the use of pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was...
Baltimore, MDMedscape News

Delaying Diabetes Onset a Target for Heart Failure Prevention

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Efforts to delay the onset of diabetes may be a target for heart failure (HF) prevention, according to new data showing a strong association between diabetes duration and HF risk. "The results of our study can help refine the assessment of the risk of heart...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Adalimumab Biosimilar on Par With Original in Crohn's Disease

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For patients with moderate to severe active Crohn's disease, the adalimumab biosimilar BI 695501 from Boehringer Ingelheim proved as safe and effective as the original, AbbVie's Humira, in the phase-3 VOLTAIRE-CD study. The treatment benefits of the biosimilar were maintained in patients taking the reference...
Cleveland, OHnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Clinic now offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland Clinic is now scheduling a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for patients who are immunocompromised. The health system’s announcement comes after U.S. health officials authorized a third dose for individuals with compromised immune systems who have already received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. An extra dose has not been approved for immunocompromised patients who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Arcadia, CAwinonapost.com

Arcadia's Waneks boost development of diabetes vaccine

Living with diabetes takes constant vigilance: counting carbs, checking blood sugar, and taking insulin. Even so, serious complications — heart conditions, kidney disease, and vision loss — are not uncommon. A full 10 percent of Americans have diabetes, according to Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) and in 2017, it was the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. But, thanks to support from the Wanek family of Arcadia, researchers at the California-based City of Hope have developed a vaccine against type 1 diabetes, which is in clinical trials with very promising results so far.
Public HealthMedscape News

Guidance on Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for MS Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients age 12 years and older with multiple sclerosis (MS) who are fully immunized against COVID-19 with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine may be eligible to receive an additional dose now, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has announced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy