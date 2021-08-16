Fresh find: Banana Blossoms from Upton's
I'm not vegan, but I understand the struggle that comes with finding plant-based proteins that actually taste like meat or fish. Upton's Naturals, a Chicago-based natural foods company, in 2005 pioneered flavored, wheat-based seitan and 10 years later launched the first-to-market seasoned and ready-to-eat jackfruit in the U.S. Last year, it introduced Banana Blossom, a whole-food meat alternative that mimics the texture and flavor of fish.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0