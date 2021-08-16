Cancel
Indiana County, PA

SIX PA COUNTIES FALL INTO HIGH TRANSMISSION CATEGORY, INDIANA COUNTY STILL SUBSTANTIAL

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Sunday that multiple counties are now classified as exhibiting a high transmission rate of COVID-19. On Sunday, the CDC said that Allegheny, Westmoreland, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence and Washington Counties have now surpassed the 100 cases per 100,000 people mark, clinching their high transmission status. Fulton and Tioga Counties were classified as “high” transmission areas in the CDC’s first report that was released on Aug. 3.

