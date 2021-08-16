History 605: S1, Ep 5 "The Politics Of The Women's Vote In South Dakota"

Votes for women passed in 1918, after failing several times before. But amidst a World War, a global pandemic, and anxious national discussions about immigrants, South Dakota's suffrage leaders changed their tactics and carried the day in a rapidly changing electoral environment. How did they pull it off? Gerry Boychuck shares the story with History 605 listeners. The South Dakota History issue is available with membership in the SDSHS or by ordering the issue directly here: https://sdhspress.com/journal/south-dakota-history-50-3. For membership in the South Dakota State Historical Society see: https://history.sd.gov/membership.aspx.