Abundant sunshine to start the week

By Pete Petoniak, FOX 11 Weather
Fox11online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday we'll be sunny with a high of 81. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 83. Wednesday looks a bit warmer and more humid. Under a mostly sunny sky, our high reaches 85 degrees. The humid air continues into the end of the week.

fox11online.com

Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Drier weather to start the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect scattered showers and storms to continue through the evening hours before dying out as the sun sets. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday in that highs will be in the low 90′s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours with some of those storms being capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not all of us will see the storms on Sunday, however, a lot of us will spend the day under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances scale back for Monday as upper-level ridging builds into the area and keeps rain chances isolated in the afternoon. The drier pattern will continue through Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90′s, leading to the biggest threat this week being the heat. A disturbance will approach the area by Thursday, increasing rain chances through the weekend with highs in the low 90′s.Expect scattered showers and storms to continue through the evening hours before dying out as the sun sets. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday in that highs will be in the low 90′s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours with some of those storms being capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not all of us will see the storms on Sunday, however, a lot of us will spend the day under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances scale back for Monday as upper-level ridging builds into the area and keeps rain chances isolated in the afternoon. The drier pattern will continue through Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90′s, leading to the biggest threat this week being the heat. A disturbance will approach the area by Thursday, increasing rain chances through the weekend with highs in the low 90′s.

