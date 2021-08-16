Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Examining the world’s ‘Blue Zones’ reveals 9 tips for living healthy for 100 years

By HEALTH Magazine
cedarcityutah.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEATURE — Have you heard of the Blue Zones? Almost a decade ago, best-selling author Dan Buettner teamed up with National Geographic and the world’s best longevity researchers to identify pockets around the world where people lived measurably longer lives. In these areas, known as “Blue Zones,” they discovered that...

www.cedarcityutah.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Buettner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Health Foundation#The Blue Zones#National Geographic#Nicoya#Americans#Eat Confident Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
DietsPosted by
Woman's World

Burn Fat, Boost Your Thyroid, and Lower Blood Sugar With This Super Simple Eating Trick

Whether you’re trying to manage your blood sugar levels or lose a bit of weight, carbohydrates are often touted as the ultimate enemy. It’s no secret that carbs can make losing those extra inches around the middle harder, but it’s not as bad as it seems. The good news is, you may not have to forego your favorite foods after all. The key to losing weight, steadying blood sugar, and improving your thyroid health may actually be in carb cycling.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

5 Everyday Things Making You Obese, Say Experts

For decades, the advice for those who want to lose weight has been pretty simple: Consume fewer calories, burn more—with the emphasis on the output. But recent research has found that the key to weight loss is more subtle. "The quality of the diet is much more important than the quantity of calories," says JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of preventive medicine at Brigham & Women's Hospital.
Healthalthealthworks.com

This Barely Eaten Vegetable is the #1 Longevity Secret for Okinawans Living in the Blue Zone

Most of people in the United States start believing early on that they will not live to 100 years old. We watch the daily news, read health statistics, and observe our older relatives, and indeed if we follow the path of the majority the outlook is not that bright. Even though we are living longer now — the life expectancy of a man in the US is 76, and 81 for a woman – our health is very poor comparing to other developed countries.
Fitnesserienewsnow.com

Healthy Living: Healthy Hydration

On this week's Healthy Living, Matt Pribonic talks about the importance of hydration in the summer. He also talks about what foods to stay away from to avoid dehydration. To learn more, watch the video above.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Healthy living ideas with the Muscleman of Technology

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Muscleman of Technology, known by others as Bruce Pechman, graced KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with a few things he uses for healthy living and a live demonstration on how to use some of them. The items Pechman presented are below:. WITHINGS Body Cardio Smart...
Worldnortheastern.edu

5 tips for staying happy and healthy abroad

I’m in Ireland for one short month on a Dialogue of Civilizations program, and to make the most of that month, we’re using just about every ounce of time to learn, explore, and create. We’ve been all over the Burren to see ancient artifacts, forts, and castles; we’ve ferried across the ocean to hike across the Aran Islands; and we’ve spent hours in the studio working on our personal projects. As much as I love everything I’ve been able to do and learn so far, it can also be completely overwhelming, especially for someone like me who had barely left her house since the pandemic started.
AnimalsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Covid-19 In Animals

Scientists are still working to learn more about the origin of Covid-19. Researches are studying Covid-19 in animals and the environment to identify the potential source of future pandemic threats. Andrea Ludema shares their findings in today’s Healthy Living.
Dodge County, WIWiscnews.com

BLUE ZONES: Where you live influences the choices you have

Inspired by the world’s longest-lived populations, Blue Zones Project is all about making healthy choices easier right here in Dodge County. Dan Buettner discovered five areas around the world where people lived longer and healthier lives, places he called Blue Zones. He noted nine common principles shared by these areas, The Power 9, and wrote about his findings for National Geographic and in his books. But, his insights didn’t end there. The Blue Zones Project incorporates insights from these Blue Zones to reverse engineer longevity in communities throughout the United States. Since 2016, Dodge County has been working to create places that support health and make healthy choices easier for residents and visitors. We knew we were making progress when we became a Blue Zones Project Certified Community a year ago, and we’re only just getting started.
FitnessPosted by
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Lifestyle tips to stay healthy during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many of our daily routines in a way no one anticipated. Isolation and being at home often cause a temptation to eat snacks or meals that are high in sugar, fat, or salt, rather than nutrient-dense whole foods that can also be delicious. A day that previously included many steps and other physical activity has undergone an unprecedented lifestyle shift. A more sedentary lifestyle, either watching TV or sitting at your computer for hours has become the norm.
Fitnesspatient.info

Latest Healthy Living Features

Are fermented foods worth the hype? How to work out in a heatwave. Dietitians, nutritionists and nutritional therapists: what is the difference?. Why spending time outdoors can improve your health. 7 minutes reading time 12-Apr-21 What to do if you relapse after quitting smoking. 5 minutes reading time 07-Apr-21 Size...
HealthUnion Leader

The alpha and omega-3 of a longer life

An adult male bear on Kodiak Island in Alaska eats more than 6,000 pounds of salmon a year; females gobble up about half of that. And without any bagels! Fortunately, to get the remarkable benefits of eating foods rich in omega-3, you only need to eat a 3- to 6-ounce serving of salmon regularly. Dr. Mike loves salmon burgers — even for breakfast. For lunch or dinner, he adds olives and broccoli or grilled vegetables.
Nashville, TNarcamax.com

Quinn on Nutrition: Tips for healthy travels

I’m writing this from our hotel room in Missouri. We are halfway through a road trip through several states with main stops in Nashville, Tennessee, and Branson. To say the least, it’s been an adventure of landscapes, people and food. We planned as well as we could. Brought bottled water...
Weight LossL.A. Weekly

Keto Diet For Beginners: A Detailed Guide to Start!

Keto diet for beginners: Do you want to lose weight and eat fat at the same time? It may appear paradoxical, but the ketogenic diet is one of a kind. This high-fat, low-carb way of eating, often known as the keto diet, can make you feel energized and bright. A Keto diet for beginners can even assist you in maintaining a healthy weight while still allowing you to enjoy great and gratifying cuisine. But before entering the world of keto diet plan, you have to find out what kinds of foods you can take in this diet plan. So, let’s take this ultra-low-carb, high-fat diet one step at a time.
Weight LossTexarkana Gazette

Understanding gastroparesis; how to lose weight safely

Q: My doctor told me I have gastroparesis and it is a result of my diabetes, which I have had for 15 years. What is it and how can I manage it? — Janice J., Lansing, Mich. A: Gastroparesis is a digestive tract disorder that results from nerve damage associated with chronically high glucose levels. Folks with obesity are 10 times more likely to report symptoms of gastroparesis, and about 30% of folks with Type 2 diabetes develop the condition. That's because excess blood sugar damages the vagus nerve, which starts at the brainstem and runs through the abdomen, carrying signals back and forth between your digestive system and the brain. When damage happens, the flow of gastric acid is reduced and there's a lack of messages telling your stomach to move food down into the intestines. Food sits, undigested, in the tummy, causing erratic glucose levels, making your diabetes even harder to control, and putting you at risk for very high or low blood sugar levels. It also triggers abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

UTSA researcher offers nutrition tips to help stress management

AUGUST 20, 2021 — Sarah Ullevig, associate professor of nutrition and dietetics in the UTSA College for Health, Community and Policy, is studying the impact of COVID-19, the science of nutrition and the ever-evolving knowledge of how food can affect our bodies. Ullevig’s research interests include two broad areas of...
Fitnesspowerofpositivity.com

Plant-Based Foods Improve the Health of Postmenopausal Women, AHA Says

New research by the American Heart Association (AHA) reveals how a plant-based diet reduces cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women. For the study, researchers evaluated a specific way of eating called the “Portfolio Diet,” which consists of a wide variety of plant-based foods. It’s been associated with lower cholesterol levels and fewer cardiovascular disease events in postmenopausal women.
Food & DrinksInternational Business Times

Healthy Crunch Is Revolutionizing How the World Views Healthy Food Items

We all know that healthy eating is essential, but it can be hard to find snacks that are good for you, and taste good too. Snacking is important to fuel yourself throughout the day, but if there isn’t anything healthy to munch on that you enjoy, you’re bound to reach for something that won’t fuel your body very well. Healthy Crunch is a snack company that is changing the way we see healthy food, creating items that are exciting, tasty, and good for you at the same time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy