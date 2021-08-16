Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How can computing help us re-connect with nature?

Raspberry Pi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week James and Carrie Anne go outdoors to explore some of the ways in which educators can connect their learners with nature using technology. Whether for investigating local habitats and wildlife or exploring remote locations, technology is a vital tool for learning about the natural world and our place in it. Nature is yet another context through which learners can experience computing concepts and learn about the relevance of programming, physical computing, and machine learning.

helloworld.raspberrypi.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Computing#Camera#Code Clubs#Coderdojo#Hello World#Helloworld Edu#Build#The Scout Association#Scouts#Digital Maker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Computerssanmarcostx.gov

Technology & Computer Help

The library offers free technology and computer help every Friday in basic computing skills, Internet, email, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel. You can also get help with your mobile device. Looking to apply for a job? We can help with resumes and online applications.
EconomyNewswise

Connecting to Place, People, and Past: How Products Make Us Feel Grounded

Newswise — Researchers from Vienna University of Economics and Business and Cornell University published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that examines how marketers can cater to consumers’ need to feel grounded by offering products that connect to place, people, and past. The study, forthcoming in the Journal...
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.
Computer Scienceaamc.org

Tech can set you free: How computer power can fuel creativity and human connection in medicine

At a time when the faster and faster pace of technological advancements feels overwhelming to many people, Antony Rosen, MBChB, sees a historic opportunity. The vice dean for research and professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore thinks that enormous increases in the power of technology can free researchers and physicians to focus on what they do best and pursue the passions that led them to medicine and science. Achieving that, however, will require academic medical institutions to fundamentally change how they support researchers and to foster more collaboration among scientists and clinicians.
Skin CareThrive Global

Mark Green of Olive Natural Skincare: “To succeed, you need to know how to connect your brand with its consumers”

To succeed, you need to know how to connect your brand with its consumers. In the old days, it was good enough to ‘know your consumer’ in the sense of knowing what type of consumer bought your product (ie demographics). Then you would market to that demographic, and you were made. Now you must ‘know your consumer’ much more closely and personally — almost like a constant dialogue existing.
MarketsNEWSBTC

How NFTs Can Help Influencers Monetize Their Content

Traditionally, most people define NFTs as digital art, but there are many more potential applications. Let us take a look into what’s coming up next. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) derive their name from one of the properties that can make up a crypto asset. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or ERC-20 tokens are fungible, which means that all units in the supply are interchangeable with one another and retain their value if they are divided. In essence, when you hold 1 ETH in your wallet, you generally do not care which one out of the over 117 million ETH currently in existence it is.
Electronicstechnologynetworks.com

How Can We Make It Easier To Implant a Brain-Computer Interface?

Brain-computer interfaces (BCI) have the potential to revolutionize the lives of people with severe motor and nervous system impairments. These devices allow users to communicate using computers and even move external devices, such as robotic hands, bypassing damage to their nerves. But users of current BCI technology must face the hurdle of implanting the device in their brain.
Video GamesGamasutra

How StackPath's edge computing can help game devs succeed (sponsored)

Today, most games, even they're not "online games," will at some point rely on an online service for distribution, delivering patches, online multiplayer, streaming, or other needs. StackPath is an edge computing company that offers game studios, publishers, and tech providers the means to deliver the necessary top-tier network performance...
Electronicsmissmillmag.com

How Drone Technology Can Help Millennial Entrepreneurs

Millennials are the next generation coming into the workforce. Millennials want to do things differently from their parents, which can challenge employers looking to hire them. So if you’re looking for new and innovative ways to keep your Millennial employees happy, https://www.drdrone.ca/ drone technology might be the answer!. Benefits drones...
TechnologyWebProNews

Google Cloud and GE Appliances Partner on Smart Home Appliances

Google Cloud and GE Appliances have signed a multi-year deal to create the next generation of smart home appliances. GE Appliances is already a leader in the appliance industry, while Google is a major player in the smart home market. As a result of their respective backgrounds, the companies clearly see each other as a match to develop the next generation of smart home appliances. The new products will be powered by Google’s Cloud Vision AI, and will be able to integrate with Android, Google Assistant and other Google products.
ElectronicsRaspberry Pi

Maple Syrup Pi

Smart camera tech is something that has been around for a little while, although it is very often under-utilised for many reasons. Ricardo de Azambuja is making a fresh attempt to use it in a practical and exciting manner. “Maple Syrup Pi Camera is part of my research project,” Ricardo...
EconomyEntrepreneur

How Can Making Mistakes Help Us Sustain as Entrepreneurs?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Attaining sustainability and credibility in your business as an entrepreneur requires effort, dedication, commitment, and mistakes. However, when we make mistakes and stumble upon our journey to sky-rocket our start-ups, we regard them as an obstacle in our way. Subsequently, we forget...
Kidsceoworld.biz

How busy c-suite executives can impactfully connect with their kids

Executives may feel in control at work, but they often feel powerless when it comes to being home with their kids. Some executives report they prefer working to being with their kids. This can be a truth that is hard to admit, but it can be frustrating when kids don’t listen, ignore requests, and speak disrespectfully. If a parent wants the behavior in their kids to change, and they want to get more cooperation, respect and listening – it all starts with connection.
SoftwareRaspberry Pi

IoT gets a machine learning boost, from edge to cloud

Today, it’s easy to run Edge Impulse machine learning on any operating system, like Raspberry Pi OS, and on every cloud, like Microsoft’s Azure IoT. Evan Rust, Technology Ambassador for Edge Impulse, walks us through it. Building enterprise-grade IoT solutions takes a lot of practical effort and a healthy dose...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Learning Roadmap for 2021

Although nothing really changes except for the date, a new year fills everyone with the hope of starting things afresh. Adding a bit of planning, well-envisioned goals and a learning roadmap makes for a great recipe for a year full of growth. This post intends to strengthen your plan by...
Entertainmentkulturehub.com

Humanity is at Code Red but how can creatives help?

On August 9, the IPCC released its Sixth Assessment Report. The latest report details the critical state that our planet is facing right now. It’s an urgent warning. The IPCC’s first warning, which successfully predicted the pace of global warming, started three decades ago. The second warning in 1995 noted that climate change was largely caused by human activities.
Softwarecisco.com

Catalyst 9000 Simplifies Network-Based Threat Detection Using Inline Security Telemetry

The term Catalyst is synonymous with accelerating change, stimulating actions, and facilitating transformations. The Cisco Catalyst 9000 family of switches and access points support these qualities for enterprise networks around the world, making it the fastest ramping product in Cisco’s history. Based on a powerful and flexible Programmable ASIC with Unified Access Data Plane (UADP) that unites wired and wireless data planes, the enterprise networking platform has delivered continuous innovations since its introduction, including:
gisuser.com

Why computers are helpful for education

Modern education cannot be imagined without the use of computers and the latest technologies. Can you ever meet a student who would not use his smartphones, tabs, laptops, MicroSD cards, and many other devices while studying? Right, this is nearly impossible and you would hardly see anyone using old-school methods like copybooks, pencils, and books exclusively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy