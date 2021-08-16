How can computing help us re-connect with nature?

Traditionally, most people define NFTs as digital art, but there are many more potential applications. Let us take a look into what’s coming up next. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) derive their name from one of the properties that can make up a crypto asset. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or ERC-20 tokens are fungible, which means that all units in the supply are interchangeable with one another and retain their value if they are divided. In essence, when you hold 1 ETH in your wallet, you generally do not care which one out of the over 117 million ETH currently in existence it is.