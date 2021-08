Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.02% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $58,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.