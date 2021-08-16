Cancel
Southwestern Energy (SWN) Announces Public Offering of $1B of Senior Notes

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Southwestern Energy Company ("Southwestern Energy") (NYSE: SWN) today announced that it is commencing, subject to market conditions, a registered underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes").

