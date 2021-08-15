MLB Picks + Betting News + NL CY Young Betting Odds | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 33)

MLB Picks + Betting News + NL CY Young Betting Odds | Ep. 33. The MLB Gambling Podcast gets the MLB betting week started with a new episode filled with MLB Picks and betting news. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji discuss all things that happened around the league over the weekend. First, Malcolm and Munaf discuss Tyler Gilbert’s no-hitter in his first career start for the Diamondbacks. Next, the guys discuss the fireworks which were in the ‘Field of Dreams’ game between the White Sox and the Yankees. In addition, the guys discuss the downfall of the San Diego Padres. Are the Padres in danger of missing the playoffs?