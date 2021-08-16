Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) Misses Q1 EPS by 29c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.38), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) click here.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Crkn#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.21

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.21, $1.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. For earnings history and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $393.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $367.8 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.03/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.3 million, versus $674 thousand reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cabot Corp. (CBT) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) reported Q2 EPS of $1.04, versus $0.71 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million, versus $216 million reported last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.
AgricultureStreetInsider.com

Deere & Co. (DE) Tops Q3 EPS by 75c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $0.75 better than the analyst estimate of $4.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.53 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.3 million. Industry Outlook for...
StocksStreetInsider.com

TransUnion (TRU) Declares $0.095 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share, or $0.38 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c, Offers Q4 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kelly Services (KELYA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 26,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCIU) Announces 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AMCIU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "AMCIU" beginning on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AMCI" and "AMCIW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Barnes Group (B) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barnes Group (NYSE: B) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, or $0.64 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Majestic Silver (AG) Declares $0.006 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.006 per share, or $0.024 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...

Comments / 0

Community Policy