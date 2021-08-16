Cordoba Minerals Announces Appointment of Dr. Ernesto Lima as Vice President and Project Director of the 100% Owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Douglas Larson as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Douglas Beck effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Beck will remain a consultant to the Company and is expected to work closely with Mr. Larson and the Beyond Air leadership team to ensure a seamless transition of CFO responsibilities.