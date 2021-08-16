Cancel
Cordoba Minerals Announces Appointment of Dr. Ernesto Lima as Vice President and Project Director of the 100% Owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ernesto Lima as Vice President and Project Director of the Company's 100% owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, effective today.

www.streetinsider.com

