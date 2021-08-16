Summa Silver Identifies New Un-Drilled Anomalies in Soil Survey on the Hughes Property at Tonopah, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) - "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a 1,500-meter diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Cherokee Project located in eastern Nevada, USA. Cherokee is a district-size exploration play with multiple epithermal vein targets that have never been drill tested, plus excellent discovery potential for additional mineralized systems within the Company's extensive property holdings. The current drilling will test rich silver-copper-gold epithermal vein targets, both along-strike and to depth, on patented claims overlying the past producing Cherokee and Southeast Cherokee historic workings (Figures 1 and 2). Additional drilling of veins and targets outside patented land, but still within the Company's claims, is planned for 2022 following environmental permitting.