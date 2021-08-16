Cancel
Insulet (PODD) Announces FDA Clearance of Lyumjev Rapid-Acting Insulin for Use with OmnipodÂ® Products in the United States

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its OmnipodÂ® brand of products, today announced FDA clearance for use of Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) LyumjevÂ® (insulin lispro-aabc injection) 100 units/mL with Insulet's OmnipodÂ® Insulin Management System and Omnipod DASHÂ® Insulin Management System. Insulet is the only insulin pump manufacturer in the United States to obtain this indication, providing more flexibility for people with diabetes.

