Insulet (PODD) Announces FDA Clearance of Lyumjev Rapid-Acting Insulin for Use with OmnipodÂ® Products in the United States

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announced that the Company has been granted a second Breakthrough Device designation for its DrugSorb-ATR Antithrombotic Removal System by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This Breakthrough Device designation covers the removal of the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit to reduce the likelihood of serious perioperative bleeding in urgent cardiothoracic surgery. It follows the Breakthrough Designation received in April 2020 to remove ticagrelor for the same application.