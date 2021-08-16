Packers Prove That Winning Isn't Everything
The Green Bay coaches had a long list of things they wanted to accomplish in their preseason opener against the Houston Texans Saturday night. Clearly, winning the game was at or near the bottom. Shortly before kick-off, the Packers released a list of thirty players, fully one-third of their roster, who would not suit up for the game. The non-participants included all of the team’s best players. It didn't take long to realize there was simply not enough talent remaining on the field to be competitive.cheeseheadtv.com
