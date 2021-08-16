Cancel
Ellis County, KS

I-70 roadwork planned in Ellis County

Posted by 
Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a resurfacing project on about 16 miles of Interstate 70 in Ellis County the week of Aug. 23. The construction will take place on the westbound and eastbound lanes starting just west of the Trego County line and ending at the U.S.183 junction at exit 159 in Hays. Project work will consist of a mill and inlay on the driving lanes, followed by an overlay on the roadway and shoulders. New pavement markings will also be installed.

