I-70 roadwork planned in Ellis County

Ellis County has experienced an exponential increase in cases over the last week. This increase in cases is due to the delta variant. Locally, the vaccine has proven to be highly effective and safe. HMC reports that almost every patient that has been hospitalized is unvaccinated. If you are unvaccinated, you are personally accepting an increased risk of hospitalization and death. All three COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective. The ECHD has an ample supply of vaccines. If you have not registered, please do so at www.ellisco.net. If you are unable to access the website, you may call 785-628-9440 for assistance with registration.