Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Posts Q3 Net Loss of $24.3M

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.