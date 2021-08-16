Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Posts Q3 Net Loss of $24.3M

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) reported Q3 net loss of $24.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) click here.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade Air Mobility#Blde#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
AgricultureStreetInsider.com

Deere & Co. (DE) Tops Q3 EPS by 75c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $0.75 better than the analyst estimate of $4.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.53 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.3 million. Industry Outlook for...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c, Offers Q4 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $393.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $367.8 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.21

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.21, $1.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) reported Q2 EPS of $1.04, versus $0.71 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million, versus $216 million reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.03/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.3 million, versus $674 thousand reported last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.75 billion. Post reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Purchases $22,297.09 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen acquired 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $22,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Ross Stores (ROST) Tops Q2 EPS by 45c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) reported Q2 EPS of $1.39, $0.45 better than the analyst estimate of $0.94. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. GUIDANCE:. Ross Stores sees...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Porch Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Issued By Colliers Securities

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Reports Adjusted Q2 Loss of $31M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) reported Q2 Adjusted net loss of $31M, revenue for the quarter came in at $98.9 million. GUIDANCE:. Zhihu Inc. sees Q3 2021 revenue of $126.2-127 million. For earnings...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Posts Q2 Loss of $50.4M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) posts $50.4M loss for Q2. Revenue for the quarter came in at $55.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. GUIDANCE:. Spark Networks SE sees FY2021...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy