Redfin Reports Pending Sales Post Smallest Increase in Over a Year

Key signs are pointing to a cooling housing market, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Pending home sales posted their smallest year-over-year increase (7%) since late June 2020. The supply of homes for sale continued to plateau as the number of newly listed homes for sale followed its slow seasonal decline. Home sale prices—a lagging indicator and a notable exception to the cooling trend—continued their steady ascent, up 19% year over year. Homebuying competition passed its lofty peak; the majority of homes are still finding buyers within two weeks and selling for above their asking price, leaving many buyers wondering when they may start to feel the chillier conditions. Some of those buyers have grown weary, with online home searches, in-person tours and mortgage applications all on the decline.