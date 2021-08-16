How To Boost Energy Levels Throughout The Day

Your gut affects far more than, well, just your gut. Consider the mind-gut connection, for example, which is how the stomach responds to the signals fired from our brain, related to our mood. But our gut's reach is even further—it can also impact our energy levels. "The gut is one of the few organs in the body that has direct interaction with the external environment—namely food—and, as such, is a complex ecosystem that directly feeds fluid and nutrients to all of your cells," explains Rusha Modi, M.D., M.P.H., a gastroenterologist and Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Southern California. "Thus, what you eat in a physiological sense can directly affect what you become in terms of your health in both its totality and its parts."