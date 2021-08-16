Cancel
Taco Bell Introducing Futuristic New Drive-Thru Concept

By nweaver
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell is out to make drive-thru easier, and way cooler to boot. The fast-food giant just revealed plans for their futuristic new drive-thru concept, which they are calling “Taco Bell Defy.” It features a kitchen on elevated platforms, with orders delivered through a “gravity-defying” food delivery system. The new...

