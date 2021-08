(Dear COVID-19, Haven't we lost enough already? Just GO AWAY!. According to data from the Mayo Clinic, Steele County is a new 'hot spot' in Minnesota. Based on our 7-day average, this county can expect to see 18 new cases a day, but when scaled out to a 'standard population' of 100,000 people, that number sits at 50. That is a high number compared to other counties.