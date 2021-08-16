Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Permit Patrol: 16 August 2021

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA permit has been issued to allow for construction trailers at the River North site to accommodate The Landings. As the Post reported in December, The Landings will consist of an update to an existing industrial building and the construction of residential buildings to be called The Oxbow and The Wayward (pictured), each to stand seven stories. The buildings will comprise a collective 651 residential units and about 43,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Work on the project had originally been expected to start before the end of 2020.

www.nashvillepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Denver, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Fashion Trends#East Nashville#Post#Oracle#Mrp Realty#Creek Lane Capital#Mcnally Capital#Hunters Station#Fresh Capital Group#Snooze#Chartwell Residential#Metro#Catalyst Design Group#The Mall At Green Hills#Capitol View#Galen College Hca#Galen College Of Nursing#Capitol Construction Svcs#Tennessee Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy