Permit Patrol: 16 August 2021

A permit has been issued to allow for construction trailers at the River North site to accommodate The Landings. As the Post reported in December, The Landings will consist of an update to an existing industrial building and the construction of residential buildings to be called The Oxbow and The Wayward (pictured), each to stand seven stories. The buildings will comprise a collective 651 residential units and about 43,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Work on the project had originally been expected to start before the end of 2020.