We haven’t reached a new normal, but we’re getting there. Columbus Dispatch: Mark Cameron, associate professor at the School of Medicine, said that the Delta variant’s emergence has proven that we have to accept the ‘one step forward, two steps back’ idiom. “From Epsilon to Lambda, the virus has the next seven Greek alphabet letters already covered, and variant surges will probably be with us through the fall, perhaps through the entire cold and flu season,” he said.