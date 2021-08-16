Trinny London's summer beauty routine offers effortless glow

We put the Supergoop Glow Stick SPF 50 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. One of my favorite things about beauty is that it's constantly evolving and changing. You never know what creative product is going to come out next. That being said, sunscreen is one product that can be harder to really make dynamic. It’s essential to our skincare routine because of its crucial work protecting our skin from UV damage, and that should be enough, but aside from SPF-infused moisturizers, it’s less common to find a sunscreen that does more than shield your skin from the sun.