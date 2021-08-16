Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Trinny London's summer beauty routine offers effortless glow

By Susanne Norris
goodhousekeeping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if the weather isn't always sunny, summer is the best time to get your makeup and skincare routine sorted for an effortless glow. Finding the right products for a glowing and natural-looking summer face can be tricky; as products can often look too shiny. If you're looking for a...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#Skincare#Spf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Hair CareTelegraph

4 best haircuts and new hairstyles for summer 2021

Hair salons have been open since April 12 and we’ve never been more excited to try out a new chop after months of living under lockdown. But what’s in style now?. Now that restaurants and pubs have reopened for indoor dining, six people or two households can mix inside, and theatres and entertainment venues are back to performances, there really is no better time for a style update as we venture out into the new 'normal'.
Makeupslashedbeauty.com

How to Make Your Lips Look Bigger with Makeup the Right Way

I love the look of full, pouty lips, but I’m way too much of a commitment-phobe to get injections. Why spend the money for someone to poke a needle in your face when you can make your lips look bigger with makeup?. Overdrawing your lips with liner and lipstick can...
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

6 Hairstyles That Make Thin Hair Look Instantly Thicker

While trending haircuts come and go and certain hair colors feel more seasonal than others, there's a certain hairstyle that people search for all year round: the best one for thin hair. Sure, it's vague, but it's undeniable that our quest for thicker-looking hair is timeless. And between seeking out the best strand-boosting products to the colors that actually look good on finer hair, we've been really getting our heads down here at Who What Wear to find out what works.
Hair CarePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Pomades to Keep Your Hair Styled All Day

If you’re struggling to style your hair, then it may be time to change up your routine. First and foremost, you’ll want a good pomade. Why? Pomade will give your hairstyle plenty of hold so that it won’t fall out during the day, like wax. And it won’t flake or make your hair feel hard as a rock either, like gels. It’s the best of both worlds. It’s important, though, that you do your research first and get the right pomade for your hair type and style. Most pomades, for instance, are either oil- or water-based. Oil will give a higher...
Skin CareByrdie

Supergoop's Glow Stick Leaves Skin Dewy, Glowing, and Protected

We put the Supergoop Glow Stick SPF 50 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. One of my favorite things about beauty is that it's constantly evolving and changing. You never know what creative product is going to come out next. That being said, sunscreen is one product that can be harder to really make dynamic. It’s essential to our skincare routine because of its crucial work protecting our skin from UV damage, and that should be enough, but aside from SPF-infused moisturizers, it’s less common to find a sunscreen that does more than shield your skin from the sun.
Skin Caretheeverygirl.com

These Glowy Skincare Products Will Replace Your Foundation and Concealer

Makeup artists, beauty gurus, celebrities, editors—we still have days where slathering on a face of makeup is entirely out of the question. There’s not enough time every day to go full beat, and even applying foundation, concealer, and a little powder alone can be a chore sometimes. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want to look our best, so instead, we look to skincare. On the days you forgo makeup, opt for a slew of luxurious, glowy skincare products that make your skin look just as good as it does when you wear makeup.
Hair CareIn Style

This Viral Hair Mask Makes a Huge Difference In Just One Use

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Between ponytails, coloring sessions, and hot tools, I'm not surprised my hair is often limp, dull, and dry. However, I'll admit, I'm a skeptic when it comes to hair products that promise to "reverse damage" or "repair" hair.
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

Dark & Lovely brings life to traditional blowouts

Dark & Lovely is looking to help blowouts last longer than usual. To do just that, the brand is rolling out its new Blowout collection, which looks to keep hair from frizzing. Designed to prevent damage and stop reversion, the collection aims to provide users with 7 days of smooth, soft and shiny tresses.
MakeupAllure

The Most Exciting New Makeup Products Hitting Shelves in August

With new makeup dropping at dizzying rates, we've taken it upon ourselves to make it easier for you to sort through the latest lipsticks, foundations, eye shadows, the hottest (and sometimes unexpected) collaborations, and even the advent of the next, big celebrity-backed brand. We're not exaggerating when we say Allure editors eagerly pore over every single launch to find the standouts each month. Although we're partial to our particular favorites, there's something new and shiny for everyone. It might take a little digging, but the resulting treasure is totally worth it.
Makeupthezoereport.com

The Reverse Cat-Eye Is The Unexpected Eyeliner Trend Taking Over TikTok

Winged eyeliner has become one of the most popular makeup techniques in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. With enough practice, it’s easy to achieve on a daily basis, adding a subtle amount of glam to everyday makeup looks. The cat-eye is also incredibly versatile; the wings can be extended for a more dramatic effect and a bright shade of liner can totally transform the look. Recently, the reverse cat-eye trend has been circulating on social media — and it just might become your new favorite trick.
MakeupRefinery29

The 5 Coolest Beauty Trends For Late Summer, By Glossier’s Makeup Artist

With almost all restrictions lifted in the UK, this summer is shaping up to be much more social than the last — and makeup is back in a big way. After months of isolating in loungewear and forfeiting foundation for face masks, the beauty trend forecast has playful colours, innovative textures and creative designs in store, and no one knows more about that than Glossier's European makeup artist, Celia Burton.
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

The 11 Biggest Fall Hair Color Trends of 2021

There isn’t so much as a hint of foliage or whisper of crispness in the air, but the buzz around fall hair colors has already begun. Can you really blame anyone hankering for a turn-of-the-season change—ever, but especially right now?. “After the summer months have come and gone, and people...
MakeupETOnline.com

ILIA Beauty's New Fullest Volumizing Mascara Drops Today

ILIA Beauty has quickly evolved into being one of the most shopped beauty brands in the world. Makeup influencers and celebrities alike -- including stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley -- have all voiced their love for the clean beauty line and the brand's ability to deliver natural product offerings that truly look as good as they feel.
Makeupfashionista.com

13 Lengthening Mascaras to Try Instead of Lash Extensions

Lash extensions are amazing for creating an extra-long, fluttery, dramatic effect — but they're also pricey, time consuming, difficult to maintain and can even be damaging to natural lashes. If you're looking for a simpler alternative, allow us to direct your attention to some of our very favorite lengthening mascaras. They combine smooth, glide-on formulas with innovative, catch-every-hair applicators — and (in some cases), built-in fibers that act like temporary extensions until you wash them off. Most of them are also spiked with conditioning ingredients to keep lashes healthy, making the most of your natural length. (For even more length sans professional extensions, try a conditioning serum to boost growth before even applying a speck of makeup.) Also crucial: These mascaras accomplish all of that without ever appearing clumpy, stiff, flakey or spider-y.
Makeupvivaglammagazine.com

Sexy Summer Makeup Looks for a Night Out in the Heat

Cheers to summer with these glittery looks that make you sparkle. Create your own sunshine and play with shimmering hues of pink and blue. Don’t forget to add contour and finish your sexy summer makeup looks with exquisite eyeliner. We have gathered some really cool options for you. Flip through...
Makeupgetthegloss.com

Glossy Picks: the eyeshadow, cleanser and post-sun saviour we've fallen in love with this week

If it's new in beauty and you need to know about it, it'll be in our edit of the latest launches. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. Save a couple of heatwaves, summer hasn't really made itself known this year, so we're feeling in a state of flux. Half of us are looking forward to autumn and the new makeup it brings, while the rest of us are still hoping for more sunshine to make the most of all the summer beauty we've bought. This week's edit of newness combines both, for whichever camp you're in.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Tricks for Pulling Off This Summer’s Trendiest Beauty Look

When it comes to beauty, there's no shortage of viral trends bustling about online—especially when it comes to dewy and glowing skin. Remember glass skin? If you're as beauty obsessed as we are, you've likely seen the glazed look, also known as the *glazed donut* trend that has swept the internet over the last year. The glazed look starts with the skin and finishes with creamy makeup products for a healthy glow, an illuminating sheen, and supple skin that's seemingly poreless and smooth. The look is less about specialized technique, and instead relies on a healthy dose of good skin-care habits, like serum layering and rich moisturizers, and blendable products. While the method seems easy enough, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Robert Sesnek, whose clients include Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey Steinfeld, to name a few.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

Ilia’s New Mascara Will Give You All the Drama Without Flaking or Clumping

I rarely wear makeup, but when I do, I tend to opt for the no-makeup makeup look. In part because my makeup application skills are sub-par but also because I don't care to spend much time getting ready. So, when I do decide to wear makeup, I usually go for a skin tint, a multi-purpose tinted balm, and mascara. I'm a huge fan of Ilia's Limitless Lash Mascara ($28) for natural-looking lashes, but my new favorite (that still falls into the minimal makeup category) is the Ilia Fullest Volumizing Mascara ($28).
Makeupdallassun.com

One Makeup Stick for eyes, cheeks and lips

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): What if we told you that your entire makeup arsenal can fit inside a single stick? RENEE Cosmetics has yet again brought ultimate innovation to the world of beauty with its latest RENEE FAB FACE Makeup Stick. This revolutionary product holds the best of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy