The upcoming week will kick off with a bang as the flash PMI readings for August will flood the markets on Monday. However, it might go all quiet after that before Fed officials gather at Jackson Hole later in the week for this year’s economic symposium, which is set to be dominated by discussions on how and when to unwind the Fed’s emergency stimulus. Will policymakers finally lay out their tapering plans, potentially lifting the US dollar to fresh yearly highs, or will divisions overshadow the event?