The USDCAD pair rose slightly after the Canadian president called for Snap elections that will be held on September 20th. The country was originally set to go to election in the next two years. In a statement, Justin Trudeau said that the election will be a referendum on the government’s response to the Covid pandemic. He also said that the election will allow the government to continue its fight on key issues like climate, healthcare, and welfare. His government currently holds a minority power with 155 seats in parliament, which was less than the 170 threshold. The currency will react to the latest Canadian manufacturing sales numbers.