Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

LG SP9YA soundbar review: This 5.1.2 speaker gets its surround effects from the sides

By Ben Patterson
TechHive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan a soundbar get a 5.1.2-channel billing without separate surround speakers? That’s the question LG’s SP9YA poses, which comes labeled as a 5.1.2 soundbar despite lacking a pair of wireless surround modules; instead, the soundbar delivers its surround cues with side-firing drivers in the main speaker itself. The SP9YA isn’t the first soundbar to attempt this trick; the Creative SXFI Carrier tries something similar, and with similarly mixed results. (LG does offer an optional rear speaker kit for 7.1.2 audio.)

www.techhive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv 4k#Oled Tv#Home Audio#Lg Sp9ya#5 1 2 Channel#Creative Sxfi Carrier#Dolby Atmos#Dts#Airplay 2#Spotify Connect#Spk8 S#Upfiring#Hdmi#Toslink#Usb#K Hdr Passthrough#Dolby Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

Given that 4K panels have dropped dramatically in price over the past few years, there are almost always some great 70-inch TV deals up for grabs for shoppers on a budget. Whether you’re moving to a 4K TV for the first time or are just looking to size up, you can’t go wrong with a 70-inch, and now’s a great time to look for some 70-inch TV sales if you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater setup.
Electronicswhathifi.com

TCL has revealed its Roku 8K TV pricing and we're pleasantly surprised

In the market for an 8K TV that won't break the bank? You're in luck – TCL has just unveiled the pricing for its most affordable 8K TV yet. The new 8K 6-Series boasts a MiniLED QLED display, Roku operating system and THX-certified gaming mode. The 65-inch 65R648 will set you back $2199 (£1600, AU$3000), while the 75-inch 75R648 will come in at $2999 (£2200, AU$4100).
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Top 6 Best OLED 4K Smart TVs

OLED is considered to be the best technology for TVs right now, even though QLED is trying to give it a run for its money. The biggest advantages that OLED has, is that it doesn’t use a backlight. Which allows the black colors to actually be black, versus a dark gray that you’d find on a LED or LCD TV. It also provides more true-to-life colors.
ElectronicsTechHive

Eufy SoloCam E40 review: Cam security with no subscription required

Eufy’s SoloCam E40 eliminates a couple of pain points common to many home security cameras. Powered by a rechargeable battery, the E40 offers a wire-free installation that removes such logistical challenges as finding a convenient electrical outlet or installing entirely new electrical wiring that can make outdoor installations vexing. Secondly, it includes 8GB of onboard storage that stores about a month worth of video recordings, so you don’t need to buy a cloud subscription to get the maximum security benefit from the camera.
ElectronicsSunderland Echo

Best smart TVs UK 2021: which smart TV is best? We review Ultra HD models from Sony, Samsung, LG, and Currys

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Manufacturers don’t make it easy to find the best TV to buy in 2021. TV names are strings of seemingly random numbers and letters. The features that distinguish one set from another can seem impenetrable, and rarely tell you the most important stuff.
ElectronicsIGN

Best Soundbar 2021: Simple and Spectacular Surround Sound TV Soundbars

Modern soundbars are not one-size-fits-all solutions. Instead, there are all kinds of systems and setups that span a vast range of budgets, spaces, and audio expectations. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a soundbar out there that will likely fit your needs. The trick, then, is narrowing down the...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Sony HT-A7000 review: A fully-loaded soundbar experience

Sony HT-A7000 review: A fully-loaded soundbar experience. Soundbars come in all sizes, prices, and configurations. Some excel at providing two-channel stereo, while others opt for 3.1, 5.1, or even 7.1 surround sound. The most capable models feature Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and often provide some form of multiroom streaming capabilities. Sony’s new $1,300 HT-A7000 7.1.2 soundbar does all of that, and much, much more, including wireless hi-res audio, Sony 360 Reality Audio, intelligent upscaling of a variety of audio sources, plus compatibility with home automation platforms from Apple, Google, and Amazon.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Monoprice SB-300 Virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar review

REVIEW – The Monoprice SB‑300 Virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar offers high quality sound for a very good price, no subwoofer is needed. The Monoprice SB‑300 Virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar is a soundbar with several connection options, featuring Virtual Dolby Atmos® for the HDMI mode only. Includes remote control and mounting brackets.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best budget soundbars: Cinematic surround sound from under £100

Gone are the days when to get decent surround sound, you had to order five different speakers and an amp, and knock through one of your living room walls to fit them all in. Granted, there’s still nothing like a proper set-up for the very best sound, but there are plenty of genuinely good alternatives to the full system that come in the guise of the soundbar.
ElectronicsCNET

Zvox AV357 review: Premium soundbar improves your TV's voices

Are you putting up with indecipherable dialogue on your TV? There are numerous solutions to countering poor sound, but buying a new soundbar is a good place to start. Massachusetts-based company Zvox virtually invented the soundbar, and it's been refining its designs in the almost 20 years since. After a detour into hearing aids, the company has been using what it learned to develop its line of AccuVoice speakers, which includes everything from the entry-level ZV100 ($100) to this new flagship AV357 soundbar -- which lists for $350 but is on sale right now at $300.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Tribit Home speaker review – it’s not just a speaker

REVIEW – It’s always fun when a smaller audio company comes from seemingly nowhere and begins besting the bigger boys in both price and audio quality. Case in point: Tribit. I‘ve reviewed some of their Bluetooth speakers and headphones and been impressed by both—the speakers more than the headphones. The Tribit line of speakers looks and sounds more expensive than they are. I even called the Tribit Micro StormBox the audio bargain of the year—and I still think that.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 4K TV 2021: the top 10 Ultra HD TVs worth buying this year

Looking for the best 4K TVs? Look no further than this one handy guide – with a full list of the greatest 4K screens available today. There’s a reason most of today’s TVs are the 4K variety. Thanks to a boom in the amount of 4K entertainment hitting our screens, as well as the improvement in upscaling technologies that enhance low-res content on pixel-dense displays and small TVs, 4K resolution (also known as 'UHD' or 'Ultra HD’) has finally become mass-market technology.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Is the LG rollable OLED a better speaker than a TV?

LG's rollable OLED TV has finally released in key markets, but the exact sense of who's buying it – and who can afford to – still somewhat eludes us. But our own interview with LG Electronics may have given us a hint as to what the biggest pull of the rollable OLED may actually be.
Electronicscenlanow.com

Best LG soundbar

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you’re looking for a soundbar for your home entertainment setup, it can be tricky to wade through all the options. However, going with a trusted company like LG is a great way to ensure that you get superior audio, at the very least. No matter your budget or the features you’re looking for, LG offers a wide range of options – so it’s hard to go wrong.
ElectronicsTechHive

LG’s $100,000 rollable OLED is a TV for the 0.1 percent

A 65-inch OLED TV that can roll down into and disappear inside a cabinet when it’s not in use? Amazing, right? But with a staggering asking price of $100,000, this unique set is (probably) not for the likes of you or me. Available in South Korea since late last year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy