LG SP9YA soundbar review: This 5.1.2 speaker gets its surround effects from the sides

Are you putting up with indecipherable dialogue on your TV? There are numerous solutions to countering poor sound, but buying a new soundbar is a good place to start. Massachusetts-based company Zvox virtually invented the soundbar, and it's been refining its designs in the almost 20 years since. After a detour into hearing aids, the company has been using what it learned to develop its line of AccuVoice speakers, which includes everything from the entry-level ZV100 ($100) to this new flagship AV357 soundbar -- which lists for $350 but is on sale right now at $300.