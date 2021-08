Back to School days at the Federal Way Farmers Market: Learn about academics, construction updates, job opportunities and more from the Federal Way Public Schools district at the market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along S. 324th Street in Federal Way. Chat with Federal Way Police and South King Fire and Rescue crews about back to school safety tips. Learn about the Bridging A Gap (BAG) weekend meals program. Receive your COVID-19 vaccination from Public Health — Seattle & King County. Support the Decatur High School football team fundraiser for uniforms and equipment.