LETTERS: Inflation rate will hurt everyone; reducing homelessness

By Gazette readers
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the pandemic, in February 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5%. At the end of July 2021, it was 5.4%. Today, as a result of stimulus efforts, many are making more money by not working, than they would if working. Frankly, in such instances, the intelligent thing to do is to stay home. In Oklahoma in July, where the additional federal stimulus unemployment benefits stopped being distributed in late May 2021, the unemployment rate is 3.3%. In both California and New York, where additional federal unemployment stimulus benefits are still being distributed, unemployment is at 7.7%.

