Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals

 6 days ago

OLYMPIA – Health care providers can now offer third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices (ACIP), and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. While authorized vaccines have proven to be...

