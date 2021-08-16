Manyara named head of PMO and cybersecurity services at Leigh Consulting

National Leader in Bilingual Digital Marketing for Attorneys Aims to Replicate Its California Success in All Fifty States. Abogados NOW, a digital marketing consultancy that specializes in bilingual lead generation campaigns for attorneys and law firms, announced today that they are expanding their services nationwide. Abogados NOW has been operating in California since 2018. Their team of digital marketing experts use their bilingual language skills and cultural understanding of how Spanish-speaking consumers operate to connect attorneys with their local Spanish-speaking communities. The English-speaking market and the Spanish-speaking market operate differently. Abogados NOW leverages their nuanced understanding of those differences to create massively successful digital advertisements, social media campaigns, automated email nurturing, and websites in both English and Spanish - services that will now be available to attorneys across the United States.