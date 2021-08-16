Become an organ donor; it can help save lives of other people
Dear Heloise: I know in the past that you have supported organ donation to help save the lives of other people. As a recipient of a kidney transplant, which saved my life, I know how important it is to donate organs. I was lucky to find a match, but about 100,000 other people in this country are still waiting for an organ. It’s estimated that about 17 people die every day as they wait for an organ transplant.www.avpress.com
