Hyatt is betting on luxury travel with $2.7 billion resorts deal

By By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyatt is expanding its reach in luxury resorts, betting that pent-up demand following the pandemic will boost demand for upmarket leisure travel. The US hotel group said in a statement Sunday that it has agreed to buy luxury resorts operator Apple Leisure Group from private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion.

www.kimt.com

Global Travel, Luxury Hotel, Hyatt Hotels, Apple Leisure Group
