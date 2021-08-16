Cancel
Mclean County, IL

Veterans Corner: VA forms, eviction ban and 9/11

Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVA issued a revised Form 10-10EZ, Application for Health Benefits effective July 2021. The changes include a question concerning whether this application was for enrollment purposes or for registration. Enrollment signifies that the applicant must meet the eligibility requirements including the financial income “means test,” while registration assumes that the veteran is eligible for VA health benefits for other reasons such as those listed in the instructions for sections IV-VI, and therefore, does not have to meet the income “means test.” Having a service-connected disability rating or having served in Vietnam are the primary reasons that the income means test does not apply.

