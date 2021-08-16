Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2.0 | The College Football Experience (Ep. 800)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2.0. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by comedian and Notre Dame alum Danno Carter (@hypodanno) as the duo keys in on Notre Dame’s previous season and what we should expect from the Irish this upcoming season. Could the Irish run the table at make the college football playoffs yet again? How will Jack Coan do in the Notre Dame offense? Will Brian Kelly get the Irish over the hump? What does the hire of Marcus Freeman mean for Notre Dame? Will the Virginia schools be the hardest opponents for the Irish? Does Florida State pose a threat against Notre Dame? We talk it all on this special Notre Dame Fighting Irish edition of The College Football Experience.