Virginia Cavaliers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 801)
The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Virginia Cavaliers season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Wahoos previous season and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from Virginia this upcoming season. Will Bronco Mendenhall win the Coastal Division in the ACC again? Are the Cavaliers sleepers in the ACC? Will Brenden Armstrong become one of the best QB’s in the ACC? Can Virginia improve their pass defense? Is Virginia recruiting better under Bronco Mendenhall? We talk it all on this special Virginia Cavaliers edition of The College Football Experience.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Comments / 0