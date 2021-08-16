Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Power Up: Iraq veteran lawmaker calls for congressional probe into Biden's handling of Afghanistan

By Anchor of Power Up
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Monday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up for the Power Up newsletter. Thanks for waking up with us. ‘CALAMITY OF EPIC PROPORTIONS’: One Republican lawmaker and Iraq war veteran is demanding a probe into the Biden administration’s slapdash withdrawal from Afghanistan after Taliban forces swiftly took control of the country over the weekend.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Peter Meijer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Republican#Taliban#Isis#Afghans#The State Department#Embassy#The U S Military#The Defense Department#Cnn#Siv#Americans#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
Posted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: If Biden were a Republican, Dems in Congress would have impeached him. They should

The American-nurtured Afghan military of the last 20 years that had suffered thousands of prior casualties evaporated in a few hours in the encirclement of Kabul. Enlistees apparently calculated that their own meager chances with the premodern Taliban were still better than fighting as a dependency of the postmodern United States — despite its powerful diversity training programs.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Afghanistan handling by Joe Biden rated by Americans in California

Los Angeles dwellers rated President Biden's handling of the troop withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan in a series of interviews with Fox News. "If I could go lower than F- I would," John, a Floridian visiting the Golden State, told Fox News. "Between him, the CIA and their estimate of how long the Afghans would last, or even the military who apparently tried to train these people."
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin won’t enforce US law requiring Americans pay $2,000 or more to flee Afghanistan, official says

The State Department clarified that U.S. citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan will not be required to pay for evacuation from Afghanistan despite existing United States law requiring “that evacuation assistance to private U.S. citizens or third country nationals be provided ‘on a reimbursable basis to the maximum extent practicable,’” an unnamed department spokesman said on Thursday, according to The New York Post.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
POTUSPOLITICO

The inside story of how Biden’s team handled Afghanistan’s collapse

With help from Oriana Pawlyk, Daniel Lippman and Lara Seligman. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.

Comments / 1

Community Policy