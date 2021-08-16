Kourtney Kardashian has chopped off her long hair into a dramatic lob, and we reckon it's her fiercest look to date
Kourtney Kardashian has chopped her hair into a shoulder-skimming lob, and now we want to chop off our hair into a shoulder-skimming lob. It comes after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star let her boyfriend Travis Barker cut her previously waist-length hair whilst in quarantine. While it wasn't revealed why the pair had to isolate, it looks like they spent a lot of time catching up on Mare of Easttown and Manifest, while roasting marshmallows, and getting brave with a pair of scissors.
