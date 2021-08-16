Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian has chopped off her long hair into a dramatic lob, and we reckon it's her fiercest look to date

glamourmagazine.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKourtney Kardashian has chopped her hair into a shoulder-skimming lob, and now we want to chop off our hair into a shoulder-skimming lob. It comes after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star let her boyfriend Travis Barker cut her previously waist-length hair whilst in quarantine. While it wasn't revealed why the pair had to isolate, it looks like they spent a lot of time catching up on Mare of Easttown and Manifest, while roasting marshmallows, and getting brave with a pair of scissors.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Lob#Chop#Travisbarker#Social Media#Ig Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestoofab.com

Lala Kent Says Scheana Shay 'Stole' Kim Kardashian's 'Whole Face'

The reality star also joked that she "stole" Kim's Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Lala Kent flexed her sense of humor by pretending to drag herself and friend Scheana Shay in an Instagram post referencing Kim Kardashian. Late Tuesday night, the reality star shared a picture of herself wearing the same...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Auctioning off Engagement Ring From Him

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is ready to move on. The 46-year-old is auctioning off a bunch of items the Blink 182 drummer gave her throughout their relationship, including her engagement and wedding rings. This news comes in light of the rumors that Barker and currently girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian got married on a whim.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
CelebritiesPopculture

Kourtney Kardashian Gets as Close as Possible to Travis Barker in Latest Steamy Snapshot

Kourtney Kardashian shared the latest sexy snap of herself and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on her Instagram account, proving that their PDA parade isn't slowing down in the slightest. Kardashian captioned the post "yummy," as she is seen sitting on Barker's lap on a staircase as he buries his face in her neck. Barker commented "True Romance" on the post, a movie he has referenced many times in relation to their own love story.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sizzle! Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Tummy While Rocking a Tiny Top in West Hollywood

Curves for days! Kendall Jenner was spotted showing off her toned tummy while rocking a tiny knitted top in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 27. In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, could be seen rocking a striped knitted halter top, which was cropped significantly. She paired the statement shirt with a pair of classic black pants, black sandals, black sunglasses and a black and green purse.
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Things That Lead Us to Believe Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian’s full name is Kourtney Mary Kardashian. This American socialite, fashion model, and media personality has always been the talk of the town due to her relationship with Travis Barker. The two have been spotted together a lot of times and have always been open about their relationship. In 2007, Kourtney Kardashian gained popularity when she and her family started the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success and fame of this show led to the creation of different spin-offs, such as Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Cuddle Up Together on Boat Trip With His Daughter Penelope

Watch: Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline. Scott Disick enjoyed some time on the sea with two of his favorite ladies. On Saturday, July 24, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from a boat trip on the open seas with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, and his daughter Penelope Disick, 9. In one pic, Scott and Amelia wear matching gray sweatshirts while covered in a wool Hermès blanket.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Trashing Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Has Apparently Broken Up With Her Boyfriend

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have supposedly been dating for over a year now, but not everyone is happy for them. Well, it’s mainly one person who isn’t: Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. She actually has some serious animosity toward the Kardashians that stems from alleged cheating between Kim and Barker back in the day. Despite the very public trashing of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker are reportedly still going strong. But in a strange twist of circumstances, Moakler apparently called it quits with her own boyfriend of late.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Reveals This Nephew Is Her "Main Man" in Adorable Photo

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Hangs Out With Her "Main Man" Khloe Kardashian doesn't have to look far to find her new man!. The newly-single Good American founder snapped an adorable selfie with nephew Psalm West on Aug. 20, kicking off the weekend with Kim Kardashian's youngest child. Khloe wore a black NFL Raiders baseball hat while holding Psalm, who opted for a white tank top to beat the summer heat.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacation

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian's Steamy Shower Note to Travis Barker. Marking a milestone in Mexico. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an inside look at her romantic beach getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker on Monday, Aug. 16 with a series of Instagram Stories capturing their relaxing beach vacay. The Blink-182 rocker confronted his fear of flying after surviving a fatal 2008 crash that left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Streak of Daring Style in a Lace-Up Dress & Ankle-Wrap Heels

Kourtney Kardashian’s style in Mexico just keeps getting bolder and bolder. The Poosh founder posed with her beau Travis Barker in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday night in a statement-making striped dress from Fanci Club. The black and white number included a daring lace-up closure across the side and front panels for a trending peek-a-boo appeal. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy