Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Two people die in Browne's Addition apartment fire

Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCIVp_0bSub84Q00

The Spokane Fire Department said two people died in an apartment fire Monday morning. A firefighter was also injured during the fire. Crews took the firefighter to a local hospital. They are expected to be released Monday.

Tiffany Manor apartments on W 2nd Avenue in Spokane's Brown's Addition neighborhood caught on fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The people who died were on the top floor of the building. The building is three stories and has 11 apartments on site. The fire started in the apartments before spreading to a historic house next door. It is across the street from Coeur d'Alene Park.

There will be assistance for the residents affected by the fire, according to SFD.

The Avista outage map shows 645 customers are without power in the area. It is expected to be restored by 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Browne's Addition is the oldest neighborhood in Spokane. It was settled in the summer of 1878.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as KREM2 learns more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Curtis, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Tiffany Manor#Brown S Addition#Browne S Addition#Sfd#Avista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy